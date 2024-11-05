NEPRA approves 40 paisa per unit tariff hike for K-Electric consumers

In a new challenge for Karachi’s electricity consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 40 paisa per unit increase in K-Electric’s power tariff. This increase, part of the August 2024 monthly adjustment, will be reflected in January 2025 bills, according to ARY News.

This isn’t the only additional charge facing K-Electric’s customers. In November, consumers will also see a Rs 3.17 per unit adjustment from June 2024 and, in December, an extra Rs 3.03 per unit for July 2024 adjustments. NEPRA’s latest decision reduced K-Electric’s request from 51 paisa to 40 paisa per unit for the August adjustment, yet a notification has been issued, meaning consumers will still face rising costs.

On top of these monthly adjustments, K-Electric recently announced an additional Rs 2.17 per unit charge for November, bringing the total price to Rs 4.91 per unit. Additionally, a quarterly adjustment of Rs 1.74 per unit will be charged separately, part of NEPRA’s quarterly adjustment mechanism to address fuel price variations.

Earlier in October, K-Electric had introduced a Rs 2.59 per unit increase, further burdening consumers. With multiple adjustments lined up, K-Electric users will continue to face elevated costs in upcoming billing cycles.