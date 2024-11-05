New petition filed in SC against 26th Constitutional Amendment

Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Khan Bichhar, alongside others including Advocate Munir Ahmed, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th .

The petition claims the amendment contradicts the constitution’s foundational structure and oversteps parliamentary authority by impacting the judiciary's independence.

Petitioners argue that fundamental rights cannot be diminished, urging the court to declare the amendment null and void. The Supreme Court has assigned a diary number to the case. The latest submission follows a series of similar petitions challenging the amendment across various courts in Pakistan.