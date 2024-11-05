Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

New petition filed in SC against 26th Constitutional Amendment

New petition filed in SC against 26th Constitutional Amendment
Web Desk
7:00 PM | November 05, 2024
National

Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Khan Bichhar, alongside others including Advocate Munir Ahmed, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th constitutional amendment.

The petition claims the amendment contradicts the constitution’s foundational structure and oversteps parliamentary authority by impacting the judiciary's independence.

Petitioners argue that fundamental rights cannot be diminished, urging the court to declare the amendment null and void. The Supreme Court has assigned a diary number to the case. The latest submission follows a series of similar petitions challenging the amendment across various courts in Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1730780796.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024