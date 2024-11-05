Neymar faces another setback with hamstring Injury

Brazilian football star Neymar will be out of action for at least two weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in his second game back from a lengthy knee injury. The 32-year-old forward, who joined Saudi club Al Hilal this season, picked up the injury during a 3-0 AFC Champions League victory over Esteghlal on Monday.

Neymar, sidelined for over a year due to knee surgery, was forced to exit after just 26 minutes on the field. Al Hilal's coach, Jorge Jesus, confirmed the injury, noting that while Neymar's knee has healed, muscle strains are common after an extended time away from competitive play.

On social media, Neymar described the pain as intense, similar to a cramp, and reassured fans he would undergo medical evaluations to assess the injury. Although he’s not listed for the Saudi Pro League season, Neymar remains a key figure for Al Hilal in international tournaments, including the AFC Champions League.

Al Hilal, reigning Saudi champions, will now prepare to compete without their high-profile player, who is expected to return following his recovery.