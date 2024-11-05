Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP finals due to injury, concludes 2024 season

, the world’s fifth-ranked tennis star, has announced he will not defend his title in Turin, citing an ongoing injury that has brought an early end to his 2024 season.

The 37-year-old Serbian shared his disappointment on social media, apologizing to fans and extending his best wishes to tournament participants.

This decision follows Djokovic’s recent withdrawal from the Paris Masters and marks the first time since 2006 that he has gone a season without an ATP title, as rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have taken center stage. Despite these challenges, Djokovic’s season included a significant highlight—his singles gold at the Paris Olympics.

With Djokovic stepping down from the , the door has opened for three other players, including Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev, to secure spots in the year-end event. The Serbian legend now shifts his focus to recovery, aiming for a renewed start in 2025.