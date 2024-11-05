Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP finals due to injury, concludes 2024 season

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP finals due to injury, concludes 2024 season
Azhar Khan
7:04 PM | November 05, 2024
Sports

Novak Djokovic, the world’s fifth-ranked tennis star, has announced he will not defend his ATP Finals title in Turin, citing an ongoing injury that has brought an early end to his 2024 season.

The 37-year-old Serbian shared his disappointment on social media, apologizing to fans and extending his best wishes to tournament participants.

This decision follows Djokovic’s recent withdrawal from the Paris Masters and marks the first time since 2006 that he has gone a season without an ATP title, as rising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have taken center stage. Despite these challenges, Djokovic’s season included a significant highlight—his singles gold at the Paris Olympics.

With Djokovic stepping down from the ATP Finals, the door has opened for three other players, including Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev, to secure spots in the year-end event. The Serbian legend now shifts his focus to recovery, aiming for a renewed start in 2025.

Neymar faces another setback with hamstring Injury

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1730780796.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024