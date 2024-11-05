Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Over 850 applicants receive first installment under Punjab's 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program

Web Desk
2:17 PM | November 05, 2024
In a significant move to provide housing for low-income families, the Punjab government has completed the first installment payment for over 850 applicants under the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, a vision championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The initiative, aimed at ensuring affordable housing for the people of Punjab, has already disbursed over 60 crore rupees to various beneficiaries across the province. This funding is intended to assist individuals in constructing their own homes.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her satisfaction over the program's progress, noting that many homes are nearing completion, bringing the dream of homeownership closer for many families. She emphasized her commitment to ensuring that every homeless Pakistani has access to the blessing of a home.

From August 21 to August 31, the verification process for applications was completed, ensuring that only eligible candidates receive financial support. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also instructed assembly members to personally visit the districts, along with Deputy Commissioners, to oversee the distribution process and extend congratulations to applicants. Members of the Provincial Assembly will also deliver congratulatory letters on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Sindh CM inaugurates fusion center of CTD in Karachi

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further expressed her determination to continue the work of former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting their contributions to the nation's development and prosperity. "We are all walking together with you on the journey of progress and prosperity," she said.

Under the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, successful applicants can now begin the construction of their homes with the first installment transferred to their accounts. The scheme is expected to provide a much-needed boost to housing for countless families across the province.

