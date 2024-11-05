Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PAF, China's PLAAF conduct aerial exercise 'Indus Shield-Chinese'

PAF, China's PLAAF conduct aerial exercise 'Indus Shield-Chinese'
Web Desk
5:25 PM | November 05, 2024
National

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a focused aerial exercise, "Indus Shield-Chinese," with the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to strengthen its defense capabilities, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the successful execution of this large-scale exercise reflects the PAF's operational readiness and commitment to addressing security challenges alongside allied nations. The exercise included China's J-16 and J-10C fighter jets equipped with AESA radar and BVR missiles, HQ-22 surface-to-air defense systems, YTG-9 airborne electronic warfare platforms, and the KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning System. These assets were tested against Pakistan's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighter jets, emphasizing interoperability and joint tactical expertise.

The exercise, aimed at maximizing war-fighting capabilities, follows last month's Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII between Pakistan and Russia, highlighting Pakistan's ongoing collaborative defense training with global allies.

Gold prices dip slightly in Pakistan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1730780796.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024