Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Pak Navy conducts ballistic missile test

November 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy on Monday conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed Ship Launched Ballistic Missile. An ISPR statement said the Weapon System with 350KM range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system and manoeuvrability features. The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers. The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.

