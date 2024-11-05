Pakistan launches its first ‘national sex offenders registry’

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with NADRA and the National Police Bureau, yesterday officially launched Pakistan’s first National Sex Offenders Register with an aim to reduce sexual violence and abuse by creating a more proactive and effective system for institutions and the public.

Under Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, NADRA was responsible for preparing a register of sex offenders. The Ministry of Law and Justice, in partnership with the Special Committee established under the law, had notified rules for the register in September 2023. The Special Committee is also responsible for overseeing implementation of the entire legal framework for sexual violence, including the development and implementation of the National Sex Offenders Register. Developed and tested by NADRA, the system will now be managed by the National Police Bureau, which will maintain operational control of the database and will coordinate with all provincial law enforcement agencies.

The launch featured speeches from key figures, highlighting the importance of this initiative during a ceremony held here.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson of the Anti-Rape Special Committee, Ayesha Raza Farooq said, “One of the most significant initiatives under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021, is the establishment of the National Sex Offenders Register, which will track convicted offenders after their release from prison.” She reiterated the committee’s dedication to protecting survivors from re-victimization and stigmatization and underscored the importance of continued inter-agency collaboration to improve policies and ensure the effective implementation of the Act. This initiative empowers law enforcement agencies to monitor and manage convicted offenders effectively, reducing the risk of reoffending and demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to public safety. The data on the National Sex Offenders Register will remain confidential and shall not be released to the public.

Omar Bashir Maniar, Community Protection Advisor for the project, detailed the framework supporting survivors of sexual violence in Pakistan, which now includes anti-rape crisis cells, specialized investigation units, designated prosecutors, special courts, and the national sex offenders register itself—all designed to support survivors, protect the community from repeat offenders and ensure access to justice.

The ceremony, attended by 200 people including various government officials, civil society organizations and international NGOs, concluded with a Q&A session, followed by an awards distribution recognizing those who played an instrumental role in bringing the National Sex Offenders Register to fruition.