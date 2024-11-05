Pakistan launches ‘National Sex Offenders Register’

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with NADRA and the National Police Bureau, officially launched Pakistan’s first National Sex Offenders Register at a ceremony.

This landmark initiative aims to reduce sexual violence and abuse by creating a more proactive and effective system for institutions and the public,said in a press release issued here on Monday.

Under Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, NADRA was responsible for preparing a register of sex offenders.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in partnership with the Special Committee established under the law, notified rules for the register in September 2023. The Special Committee is also responsible for overseeing implementation of the entire legal framework for sexual violence, including the development and implementation of the National Sex Offenders Register.

Developed and tested by NADRA, the system will now be managed by the National Police Bureau, which will maintain operational control of the database and will coordinate with all provincial law enforcement agencies.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Chairperson of the Anti-Rape Special Committee, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, said, “One of the most significant initiatives under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021, is the establishment of the National Sex Offenders Register, which will track convicted offenders after their release from prison.”