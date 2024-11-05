Pakistan reports 46th polio case of 2024 amid attacks on vaccination teams

In a troubling development for Pakistan’s ongoing battle against polio, the country has recorded its 46th polio case of 2024. The latest case, detected in Quetta’s Qila Saifullah district in Balochistan, was confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory to be wild poliovirus type 1. This is the second case reported in Qila Saifullah this year, underscoring the persistent transmission of the virus within the region.

As of now, Pakistan’s Balochistan province has reported the highest number of polio cases, with 23 cases recorded in 2024. Sindh follows with 12 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported nine. Punjab and Islamabad have each reported one case, indicating a nationwide challenge to eradicate the disease.

Adding to the concerns around polio transmission, violence against vaccination teams continues to pose a serious threat to eradication efforts. In Upper Orakzai district, two policemen were killed in an attack on a polio vaccination team. According to police sources, the officers, who were providing security to the team, came under fire at Dabori Badan Kalay. In retaliatory firing, three attackers were killed, police officials confirmed. Security forces swiftly reached the scene to secure the area, launching a clearance operation that remains ongoing.

In a separate incident in Kohat’s Darrewal Banda, another vaccination team faced an attack. However, both the policemen and vaccinators emerged unscathed, as the attackers fled after police responded with counter-fire.

These violent incidents reflect the challenges Pakistan faces in ensuring the safety of vaccination teams and continuing its fight to eradicate polio. Despite extensive efforts by healthcare workers, the persistence of the virus and attacks on those working to stop its spread highlight the complex hurdles that remain in achieving a polio-free Pakistan.