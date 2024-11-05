Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Pakistan's reaffirms commitment to safety of Chinese nationals

Web Monitoring Desk
8:58 PM | November 05, 2024
The Foreign Office has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Regarding an incident involving two Chinese nationals in Karachi, the Foreign Office said this morning two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi as a result of a firing incident following a dispute with a private guard. The injured were immediately taken to hospital and are under treatment.

The Foreign Office said we extend our sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery.

It said the incident is under investigation. Pakistan remains resolute in bringing to justice the responsible individuals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.

