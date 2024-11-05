PFA shut 13 meat shops, warehouses over violations

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down 13 meat shops and warehouses besides imposing Rs6.124 million cumulative fines on 756 butchers and meat suppliers across the province. PFA also lodged FIRs against 11 Food Business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Food Act in the respective police stations. This was revealed in the monthly performance report of PFA for October here on Monday. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that meat safety teams inspected 8,773 meat shops, warehouses and meat carrying-vehicles across the province to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and hygienic meat to the people. He said that teams had discarded 23,380kg unhygienic meat of sick and dead animals while examining over 1,940,000kg meat quality.

He said that strict action has been taken against those selling expired and inferior-quality meat of sick animals. He further said that the quality of meat has improved with daily checks by the Meat Safety Task Force. He stated that unhygienic meat in food can lead to serious health risks for consumers. It’s essential to consume healthy and fresh meat to ensure our safety and health, as fresh and properly handled meat reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses, he added. He said that PFA has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on milk and meat quality in all districts of Punjab including Lahore. “Our motto is to fight against the adulteration mafia who play with people’s health in the name of food”, he said. He made it clear that there is no place for counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab, and their illicit business will be completely eradicated.