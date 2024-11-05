Police arrest four dacoits, recover cash in Attock

ATTOCK - Police have arrested four dacoits and recovered cash from their possession, sending them behind bars. The arrested individuals include Yousaf and Midassar from Peshawar, and Tariq and Munawar from Karak. Police recovered Rs 120,000, and the suspects are under interrogation.

According to Attock Police Headquarters, the arrests followed a complaint by Ehtisham Raheem of Dar u Salam Colony, Attock, who reported that six dacoits had stolen cash, prize bonds, jewelry, mobile phones, and a bike at gunpoint. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

In a separate operation, police arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, seizing over three kilograms of charas. The suspects include Najeebullah from Attock, a woman from Khattak Colony, and Khalid from Ratwal.

In another incident, three individuals—Zahoor, Osama Zahoor, and Waqas—were injured when an opponent opened fire during a wedding ceremony at Mehria Town Marriage Hall, Attock. The incident, reportedly stemming from a family dispute, led to the injured being taken to DHQ Hospital, Attock.