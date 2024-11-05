Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Police arrest six drug dealers, seize over 5.5kg drugs

Monitoring Report
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The police, in an ongoing operation against criminal elements, arrested six drug dealers and seized more than 5.5 kilograms of drugs on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police apprehended Javed with 1.4 kilograms of drugs, while Jatali Police detained Rashid with 1.3 kilograms of drugs. Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered 860 grams of hashish from Khayal and 620 grams from Asif, while Cantt Police arrested Saeedullah with 550 grams of hashish.Additionally, New Town Police seized 750 grams of hashish from Saddam, who was wanted in a drug-dealing case.

Monitoring Report

