Polio Embarrassment

Polio protection efforts in Pakistan have reached a critical low. What was once a manageable yet persistent issue, already a source of national embarrassment, has now escalated into a full-blown crisis demanding urgent government action. Pakistan remains one of only two countries in the world unable to eliminate polio.

The resurgence of polio in Gaza, even amidst severe humanitarian crises and medical shortages, highlights the level of governmental neglect required for the disease to persist today. Pakistan reported just six cases of polio in 2023. In 2021, that figure was down to one. This year, however, the number has soared to 45 cases—a staggering tenfold increase compared to previous years, with the year not yet concluded.

Immediate government intervention is essential. The issues to address are straightforward but urgent. First, comprehensive and consistent security must be provided to polio vaccination teams operating in rural and vulnerable areas.

Second, authorities must hold accountable anyone spreading misinformation about polio vaccines. It is no longer enough to prosecute only those who directly attack polio teams. The focus must also extend to community leaders, religious figures, and clerics who propagate anti-vaccine rhetoric, as their influence significantly undermines public health efforts.

Third, the government should initiate an effective, positive campaign to promote polio vaccination. Reports from workers on the ground indicate that some communities use polio vaccination as leverage, withholding participation to negotiate for better infrastructure or resources. This practice sets a dangerous precedent that, if left unchecked, could lead to similar tactics in other areas and further stall eradication efforts. It is time to put an end to such compromises. The state must enforce strict compliance with polio vaccination and consider legal measures against those who refuse it.