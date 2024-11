Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Sawati was rearrested moments after being released from outside Attock jail on Tuesday.

Taxila police rearrested Azam as soon as he stepped out of the jail premises in early hours today.

According to the sources, an anti-terrorism court had approved bail of Sawati a day ago in multiple cases related to his party’s protest on October 4.