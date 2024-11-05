Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Punjab govt at peak of corruption: KP CM aide

November 05, 2024
Peshawar  -  Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Finance, Muzammil Aslam, has claimed that the Punjab government, formed on Form-47 under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, is at the peak of financial mismanagement and corruption.

The so-called “best performing” Punjab government has awarded contracts worth Rs1.16 billion to preferred contractors for only Rs390 million, while last year the same contract for minerals was awarded for Rs1.16 billion. He expressed these views in a statement issued from his office.

He noted that the so-called best performing Punjab government has injected Rs770 million into the government treasury. The days of this Form-47 government are numbered, which is why it is hurriedly trying to clean its hands. This is the reason the Punjab government incurred a deficit of Rs160 billion in the budget during the first quarter.

In contrast, he added, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has awarded the first-ever placer gold contract for Rs4.92 billion. Despite such mismanagement and corruption, a team of spokespersons is working day and night to portray the performance of the Punjab government in the media as excellent.

