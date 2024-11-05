Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Punjab Safe Cities Authority reunites missing child with family after 71 days

Web Desk
5:38 PM | November 05, 2024
In a remarkable success, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) Virtual Centre for Child Safety has reunited a 12-year-old mentally disabled child with his family after he was found alone and unable to share his identity or home address.

The child was initially spotted outside a shop in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, and a concerned passerby reported the case through the 15 Emergency Helpline. Officers were immediately dispatched to the location, and the child was placed in protective custody before being transferred to Edhi Home for care.

In an effort to locate the child’s family, the Virtual Centre launched an extensive social media campaign, which ultimately led to a breakthrough after 71 days. Once the family was identified, the PSCA verified their connection to the child before reuniting him with his parents.

A spokesperson for the PSCA highlighted this case as a significant accomplishment for the Virtual Centre for Child Safety. The authority encourages anyone who encounters a lost or unaccompanied child to report the situation immediately by calling the 15 Helpline and pressing 3 to reach the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.

