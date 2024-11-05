Rawalpindi records 117 new dengue cases in a single day

Dengue cases are rapidly rising in Rawalpindi, with 117 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The health department has disclosed that 241 dengue patients are currently hospitalized, while 16 people have succumbed to the virus this year.

The cumulative number of dengue cases in Rawalpindi has reached 5,279, with Potohar Town identified as the outbreak’s epicenter. Just a day earlier, on November 4, the city recorded 104 new cases. In response, last month, the Deputy Commissioner declared a dengue emergency across the district, citing a more dangerous strain of the virus.

Nationwide, dengue cases are also concerning, with the National Institute of Health (NIH) reporting 15,997 cases as of October 26, with 10 fatalities across Pakistan. Balochistan reported the highest number of cases, with 6,831 infections but no deaths. Punjab recorded 4,390 cases with eight fatalities, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 1,853 cases and two deaths. However, data from Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan is yet to be released to the federal government.

Health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, especially in high-risk areas, as the number of infections continues to rise.