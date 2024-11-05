Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.35 and Rs278.85, respectively. The price of Euro increased by 66 paisa to close at Rs302.63 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of Rs2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.30 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.05. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.62 and Rs73.96, respectively.