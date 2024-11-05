SCCI, PSATAF agree for joint initiatives to attract foreign investment

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Pakistan-South Africa Trade Federation (PSATF) have decided to launch joint initiatives to attract foreign investment in various potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was made during a meeting with SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and PSATF Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon, who led a delegation of the PSATF to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as stated in a press release issued here on Monday. SCCI Vice Presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, along with former vice president Shahid Hussain, were present at the meeting.

The PSATF delegation included Ikramullah Jan, General Secretary of the federation; Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai, President for the Middle East, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad region; Members Advisory Shahid Khattak and Naseer Khattak; and Coordinator Hafiz Khalid Zaheer. The meeting discussed in detail the prospects of Pak-South Africa investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with participants highlighting the province’s potential sectors for foreign investment.

The speakers underscored the need to launch joint ventures and collaborations to enhance Pak-South Africa trade and economic relations. It was agreed to take joint steps to provide a suitable environment for investors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to fully leverage each other’s potential and experience in order to improve bilateral trade between the two countries. Rafiq Memon briefed the meeting about the purpose of the PSATF and expressed a willingness to initiate joint ventures and collaborate with the SCCI to attract investment in tourism, hospitality, and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He noted that South African investors are ready to invest in these sectors, but he sought assistance from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to create a friendly and conducive environment for investors in the province.

In response to the PSATF’s request, SCCI Chief Fazal Moqeem stated that vast opportunities for investment exist in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are capable and talented, having excelled in various fields both nationally and internationally.

Fazal Moqeem welcomed the willingness of South African investors to invest in the province’s potential sectors and assured that the SCCI would fully cooperate with the PSATF to promote investment in tourism, hospitality, and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.