School leaders’ moot focuses on modern education methods

Karachi - Education experts at a conference reiterated their commitment to empowering school leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in a rapidly changing educational landscape in the country.

The Pearson School Leaders Conference was organised by Pearson Edexcel in collaboration with the British Council here on Monday. The event aimed to empower Pearson’s partner schools and their learners by showcasing inspirational experiences and highlighting the learning journey.

Pearson Edexcel is ranked as the UK’s largest awarding organisation, providing international schools with qualifications and resources closely aligned with the British education system.

In her remarks, Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson School Qualifications for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, stated, “Pearson Edexcel qualifications are offered in more than 110 countries worldwide, and it’s great to see so many schools in Pakistan starting to recognize the value of our International GCSEs and International A Levels. This conference will enable school leaders to explore our qualifications in more detail, including trends in results, our new modular International GCSEs, and our unique and innovative services, including Access to Scripts and Onscreen Assessment.”

Amanda Ingram, Country Director of Exam Services at the British Council in Pakistan, led an engaging session titled “Supporting Pearson Edexcel Schools: Sharing Valuable Insights,” stating, “We are committed to empowering school leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in a rapidly changing educational landscape.”

The conference provided a unique platform for educators, school leaders, and education stakeholders to come together and engage in discussions about adopting modern, forward-looking Pearson Edexcel practices. Kevin Hiatt, Head of International Teaching and Learning Resources at Pearson, led a session on the Early Years, iPrimary, and iLower Secondary Curriculum, as well as the latest teaching and learning resources.

A particularly interesting part of the conference was the installation of ‘Information Pods’ set up by Pearson, allowing school leaders to navigate online platforms that support teaching, including Teaching Hubs and the ActiveLearn platform, as well as access to the iPrimary and iLower Secondary curriculum.

Ayesha Zaheer Gul, Head of Business Development at Pearson Pakistan, said in her welcome note, “The reason schools choose Pearson is the strong support system we provide to educators. From comprehensive teacher training to easily accessible resources, we ensure that schools feel fully supported in delivering these qualifications.”