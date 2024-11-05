Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Sindh CM inaugurates fusion center of CTD in Karachi

Web Desk
2:21 PM | November 05, 2024
National

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today inaugurated fusion center of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony, he appreciated fusion center equipped with modern equipment and gadgets.

He appreciated efforts of police, especially CTD, in fight against terrorism saying provincial government has provided CTD with latest weapons and technology.

The Chief Minister also appreciated efforts of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies along with police in restoring law and order.

