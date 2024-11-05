Six Khwarij terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in general areas of Dosali, North Waziristan District and Khamrang, South Waziristan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) on Sunday night. During conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one kharji Ahmed Shah alias Intizar was killed, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

In another incident, the movement of the Khwarij group, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan international border, was picked up by the Security Forces in the general area of Khamrang, South Waziristan District. The Army troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij were killed, while three khwarij got injured, it further said. Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.