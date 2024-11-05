Three industrial units fined over smog rules violation

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 1.3 million fine on three industrial units in addition to sealing a boiler of a unit on Monday.

According to official sources, the inspection team checked three industrial units -- a chemical mill on Sheikhupura Road, a textile mill on Jhumra-Khurrianwala Road and a textile unit on Sargodha Road. The inspection team imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on two units and Rs 0.3 million on the third. The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.

THREE DAY ‘QURAN CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP’ BEGINS

Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday. A large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the workshop which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division. Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants. The workshop will end on November 6.