Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three industrial units fined over smog rules violation

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 1.3 million fine on three industrial units in addition to sealing a boiler of a unit on Monday.

According to official sources, the inspection team checked three industrial units -- a chemical mill on Sheikhupura Road, a textile mill on Jhumra-Khurrianwala Road and a textile unit on Sargodha Road. The inspection team imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on two units and Rs 0.3 million on the third. The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.

THREE DAY ‘QURAN CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP’ BEGINS

Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday. A large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the workshop which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division. Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants. The workshop will end on November 6.

Parliament amends laws to increase tenure of Services Chiefs to 5 years, SC judges’ seats to 34

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024