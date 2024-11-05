Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

November 05, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  The police have claimed to trace out two blind murder cases and arrested the accused.  Police spokesman said here on Monday that retired Subedar Munawwar Dogar resident of Buchiana went missing under mysterious circumstances about 1.5 years ago and the police after registering a case started investigation on scientific lines but in vain.

Some days ago, newly appointed SHO Buchiana police station Imran Amir took wife of Munawwar Dogar into custody over suspicion and during interrogation, she confessed to the offence of killing her spouse.

The lady told to the police that she along with her paramour Dr Usman killed Munawwar Dogar and buried his body under the base of an under-construction mosque in the Azafi Abadi of Buchiana.  The police dug up the remains and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police also traced a blind murder and arrested the accused Muhammad Usman on charge of killing a woman Sakina Bibi. The lady was butchered to death by cutting her throat under mysterious circumstances when she was present in her Havaili for protection of her cattle.  The City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation letters for them, spokesman added.

Parliament amends laws to increase tenure of Services Chiefs to 5 years, SC judges’ seats to 34

YOUTH SHOT DEAD

A quarrel between friends left one of them dead in Jaranwala City police limits on Monday. According to police, Umar, Subhani, Ejaz and others were sitting in Abdullah Park when a quarrel started. In the meantime, one of them opened fire on Umar, killing him on the spot and fled. Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and initiated legal action after collecting forensic evidence.

