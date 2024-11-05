Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Two FC soldiers martyred, four injured in DI Khan

Web Desk
10:52 PM | November 05, 2024
National

On Tuesday, two FC soldiers were martyred when terrorists ambushed them near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the FC vehicle came under heavy fire by the terrorists, resulting in martyrdom of two FC soldiers, Sher Rehman and Syed Ameen, and leaving four others injured.
 
The Ministry confirmed that both martyred soldiers heroically confronted the assailants and attained the high rank of martyrdom while defending their country.
 
The spokesperson provided details about the martyred soldiers, Sher Rehman from South Waziristan and Syed Ameen hailing from Swabi Gadun. The injured personnel have been identified as Havildar Imtiaz, Soldier Moheb Shah, Soldier Sahib Deen, and Soldier Fazal Kareem. All four wounded soldiers were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
 
The Ministry emphasized the unwavering commitment of the FC to thwart terrorist activities and protect the nation. The spokesperson noted that the sacrifices of FC soldiers reflect the deep resolve and determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
 
The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the government’s dedication to honoring the sacrifices made by the FC personnel and to intensifying efforts against terrorism in the region.

