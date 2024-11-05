Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Two Iran Guards killed in aircraft crash during combat

NEWS WIRE
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, International

Tehran   -   An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in an aircraft crash during an anti-terror operation in the country’s southeast, state media reported on Monday. The “ultra-light gyroplane” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “had an accident while conducting combat operations” in a border area, IRNA news agency said. It said the crash happened in Sirkan, a city in Sistan-Baluchistan province, and identified the dead as General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineveh Brigade of Golestan province, and Hamed Jandaghi, a pilot of the IRGC ground forces.

