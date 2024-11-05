Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Two labourers killed in Razaqabad area

November 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two laborers were killed and another sustained injuries when a heavy mud boulder fell on them near Razaqabad area  of Karachi, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.  According to details, three workers were digging a hole near a showroom in the Razaqabad area when suddenly, a heavy mud boulder fell on them. As a result, two laborers died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.  The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.  According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction near Korangi Godam Chorani area.  As a result of accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

Parliament amends laws to increase tenure of Services Chiefs to 5 years, SC judges' seats to 34

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started search for the heavy vehicle

