Two labourers killed in Razaqabad area

KARACHI - Two laborers were killed and another sustained injuries when a heavy mud boulder fell on them near Razaqabad area of Karachi, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, three workers were digging a hole near a showroom in the Razaqabad area when suddenly, a heavy mud boulder fell on them. As a result, two laborers died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Korangi Godam Chorangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two-wheeler coming from opposite direction near Korangi Godam Chorani area. As a result of accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started search for the heavy vehicle