UEFA Europa League continues Wednesday with Besiktas set to host Malmo

The action continues on Wednesday with Besiktas set to host Sweden's Malmo in an exciting matchup.

Matchday 4 will take place at 1530 GMT at Besiktas' home ground, Tupras Stadium. Sven Jablonski from Germany will be the match referee.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side is optimistic about securing a win against Malmo, especially after their narrow away victory over Lyon last week. Both teams are eager to advance in the Europa League, making this a pivotal match in their campaigns.

Besiktas are 27th with three points while Malmo are 25th with three points in the League phase table.

In their previous encounters with the Swedish club, Besiktas has won just once, while losing four times and drawing once.

Istanbul club played 247 European matches. Throughout these appearances, they have achieved 93 wins, 49 draws, and 105 losses.

Besiktas have scored a total of 330 goals in European competitions, while conceding 376 goals.

Due to injuries, Stefano Holmquist Vecchia, Sead Haksabanov, Anders Christiansen, Oscar Lewicki, Anton Tinnerholm, and Niklas Moisander will not fight for Malmo.

Ciro Immobile, Milot Rashica, and Necip Uysal will be absent from Besiktas when they host the Swedish club.

Other Turkish teams, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, will play their Europa League games on Thursday.

Fenerbahce will face AZ Alkmaar at AZ Stadion at 2000GMT and Galatasaray will host Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex at 1745GMT.

Fifth-place Galatasaray collected seven points and 14th-place Fenerbahce had five points after three games.

League leader Lazio will face Porto at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, with the game starting at 2000GMT.

