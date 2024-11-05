Unlocking climate finance in Pakistan

In recent years, the global conversation around climate change has shifted toward financing solutions that help countries adapt to and mitigate its impacts. Climate financing refers to the funds provided to developing nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate resilience, and foster sustainable growth.

One of the key areas where Pakistan can unlock climate financing is in renewable energy. The country is blessed with abundant natural resources—plentiful sunlight, vast wind corridors, and untapped hydropower potential. Pakistan’s shift toward renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, not only aligns with global carbon reduction goals but also addresses the nation’s pressing energy crisis. By investing in clean energy projects, Pakistan can attract international climate funds and foreign direct investment while simultaneously reducing its reliance on expensive fossil fuel imports.

Agriculture is another sector that holds immense promise. As one of the largest contributors to Pakistan’s GDP, agriculture is highly vulnerable to climate impacts. By modernising farming practices through climate-smart agriculture, water conservation technologies, and sustainable land management, Pakistan can reduce its carbon footprint and enhance food security.

Moreover, nature-based solutions such as reforestation, coastal ecosystem restoration, and urban green spaces provide another opportunity for climate finance. Pakistan’s landmark Billion Tree Tsunami project is already a prime example of how nature-based initiatives can attract international attention and funding while delivering long-term environmental and social benefits. Expanding such initiatives can further position Pakistan as a leader in green growth, opening doors for additional financing opportunities.

To fully unlock this potential, Pakistan must strengthen its institutional capacity, create transparent regulatory frameworks, and actively engage with international climate finance bodies. The private sector also has a crucial role to play in scaling up investments in our sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy. Pakistan is not just a victim of climate change; it is a country with tremendous potential for climate solutions. If we wake up to this reality, climate financing could become a driving force for both economic growth and environmental resilience, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global green economy. The gold mine is there—it’s time to start digging.

Hussain Ali Talib

— The writer is the Head of External Affairs, Unilever Pakistan.