277 arrested for stealing electriciy: XEN

DEEPALPUR - At least 277 electricity thieves were arrested after registration of more than 200 cases against them for stealing electricity, officials said on Wednesday. They said that a major operation was underway in the region against those stealing electricity on the directions LESCO chief Engineer Shahid Haider. SE Jamshed Zaman and XEN Deepalpur Hamadullah are supervising the crackdown.
They also warned that strict action was being taken against electricity thieves, cases were being registered against thieves and defaulters were being arrested. According to officials, during the crackdown identification of the thieves, registration of cases and arrests were being ensured. Special teams are also mobilised in the area to identify those involved in the crime.
XEN Hamadullah says that electricity theft by using kundas is also a dangerous thing that might cause electrocution. He also said that steps were being taken at the government level and anybody found involved in this crime will not be spared. Heavy fines are being imposed on all those found stealing electricity, he added.