Thursday, October 05, 2023
28th death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Agencies
October 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The 28th death anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed Wednesday. Born on March 3, 1938 Masood Rana started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955. He began his singing career in films in 1962 with singing in film Inqalab. Masood Rana remained one of the top male singers in Urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. Additionally, he devoted his time to compose over 2000 songs for children. His programmes for children were telecast from PTV for 19 years from 1968 to 1987, from Kaliyoan Ki Mala, to Sang Sang Chaltay Rehna.

