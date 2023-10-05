5G Innovation Hackathon to bring together brightest minds to address challenges

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon being arranged by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with the partner organizations will bring together the brightest minds in innovation and technology to ignite creative sparks that will shape the future through addressing critical challenges.

This hackathon aims to leverage the power of 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative solutions addressing critical challenges in Pakistan’s healthcare, education, disaster management and climate change, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

According to an official, the 5G Innovation Hackathon is being arranged in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Jazz, the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Pakistan, Code for Pakistan and other partners.

The initiative aimed at harnessing 5G technology’s immense potential and other cutting-edge innovations to address critical challenges in Pakistan’s key sectors, including, but not limited to healthcare, disaster response (linked to climate change), and agri-tech.

The 5G Innovation Hackathon has invited talented individuals, researchers, students, and professionals from various backgrounds to collaborate, innovate, and address critical challenges specific to Pakistan.

Researchers and innovators in Pakistan will have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of 5G technology through a new initiative.

The program has invited proposals and ideas over a four-week period, providing selected teams access to the 5G Innovation Lab at School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences (SINES), NUST.

The participants can work on prototypes to address challenges, with the hackathon concluding in an event where industry experts evaluate solutions and award prizes for creativity and problem-solving skills.

The cash prizes will be given to the winners for achieving first and second position including Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 200,000 respectively. Both the winning projects will be incubated at NUST and given access to the 5G las as well as mentoring sessions to help fine tune their projects.

About the eligibility, the official informed that the candidates must be 18 years or older at the time of registration and must either be pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in fields related to technology, engineering, computer science, business or related disciplines or working professionals with background in technology, software development, telecommunications or related industries.

The candidates must have foundational understanding of computers, software, networking and related skills and be familiar with 5G technology, IoT, or related domains

The candidates are also required to register as part of a team that may consist of between two to five members and must commit to being available for the hackathon, between September 2023 and November 2023.

The hackathon is open to participants from Pakistan while the candidates from other regions or countries may be eligible to participate depending on their approval.