Afghan bombers found involved in 14 recent attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The involvement of afghan citizens in the recent major terrorists’ attacks in Pakistan has been confirmed. In the last few months, Pakistan has witnessed surge in the terrorist incidents in Balochistan, KP and South Punjab where involvement of Afghans was
confirmed by security forces. Terrorist networks like TTP in Pakistan are supported by afghan terrorists who are getting commending orders from TTP leadership hiding in Afghanistan. According to official statistics, 14 of the 24 suicide attacks in Pakistan in the last few months were afghan attackers and suicide bombers. Five banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghan terrorists were involved in the terrorist attack in Muslim Bagh on May 12, 2023. On July 12, 2023, 3 out of 5 Afghan terrorists were involved in the cowardly terrorist attack on Zhob Cantt whose bodies were identified and Kabul government was informed about them.
Afghan Taliban leadership was informed through diplomatic channels about involvement of Afghans in terrorist acts in Pakistan. Last week over 700 TTP Afghan militants were arrested in Afghanistan. Investigation into 30th January 2023, Police Lines Peshawar deadly terror attack and 29th September 2023 Hangu KP suicide attack, proved involvement of Afghans from Afghanistan. Security sources said now the time has come to deal with the terrorism emanating from Afghanistan with iron hands and decision has been made by civil military leadership to safeguard Pakistan and its people. Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies have started implementing an effective counter terrorism strategy against afghan terrorists operating in Pakistan. The international community, sources said should help Pakistan in prevention of the subversive activities of Afghan terrorists against Pakistan.