Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Zaryab’s tons lift Lahore Whites against Peshawar

LAHORE - Ali Zaryab and Ahmed Shahzad scored centu­ries to power Lahore Whites to 375-2 against Peshawar on the first day of the fifth-round fixture of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2023-24 here at Gaddafi Stadium. Af­ter opting to bat, Lahore Whites scored 375 runs in the day and lost two wickets, thanks to Ali Zaryab, who gave his side a solid head-start, which was furthered by veteran Ahmed Shehzad. The former scored 141 runs in 213 balls, hitting 21 boundaries, while the latter remained unbeaten at 163 in 243 balls with the help of 22 boundaries. Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Amir Khan had a wicket each, on a day that otherwise brought little respite to the Peshawar bowlers.

In another QEAT fixture, unbeaten centu­ries by Hussain Talat and Junaid Ali helped Lahore Blues to score 359-4 on the first day in 88 overs before stumps were called. Rawalpindi opted to take the field first after winning the toss at the Pindi Cricket Stadi­um, Rawalpindi. Lahore Blues had a convinc­ing outing with the bat. On the back of half century by Hashim Ibrahim (69, 89b, 8x4s, 3x6s) and unbeaten centuries by Hussain Talat (100, 172b, 11x4s, 1×6) and Junaid Ali (102, 184b, 14x4s). Pacer Mohammad Awais Anwar got two wickets, becoming the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi on a day that mostly went in Lahore Blues’ favour.

In the 20th match of the ongoing season of QEAT, Multan opted to bat first against Karachi Whites at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on the first day of the fifth round. Multan had a rough start to the innings, losing five wickets cheaply.

However, Mohammad Basit (60, 75b, 10x4s) and Aamer Yamin (44, 59b, 5x4s) recovered well for their side building a part­nership of 83 runs. Muhammad Imran (31, 48b, 3x4s, 1×6) and Ali Usman (57, 47b, 4x4s, 4x6s) furthered the efforts of their team­mates by adding 86 more runs together. Mir Hamza and Tabish Khan got three wickets each as Multan were bowled out for 220 runs.

Karachi Whites too struggled to get going; at stumps, the scorecard read 86 for five. Saim Ayub (40, 62b, 9x4s) was the highest scorer for his side, while Ali Usman grabbed three wickets and experienced spinner Za­hid Mehmood got two wickets.