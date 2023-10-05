Ahsan, Arham reach 1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis final

LAHORE - Ahsan Raza and Arham reached the final of the 1st Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament after winning the boys event semifinals at Commissioner Club MA Jinnah Road.

In the first semifinal, Ah­san Raza defeated Muham­mad Abbas 3-1 while in the second semifinal, Arham defeated Ryan 3-0. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Ryan defeated Shozeb 3-0, Arham defeated Salman Raza 3-1, Muhammad Abbas defeated Usman Khan 3-1 while Re­han defeated Farooq Khan 3-0. Sohail Tahsin per­formed the duties of referee.

At the beginning of the matches, the players were introduced to ADC South Samiullah Pathan in the presence of Sports Coor­dinator of Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, District Sports Officer Farid Ali, Organizer Haq Nawaz and others. The semifinals and finals of the girls event will be played today (Wednesday).

Earlier on the first day, Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario inaugurated the tournament in a color­ful ceremony