Breast cancer awareness day organised at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE - A breast cancer awareness day was or­ganised at the Shaukat Khanum Memo­rial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Lahore. A large number of young students participated from different private and government colleges. On this occasion, doctors from the hospital spoke on a range of topics related to breast cancer awareness including common signs and symptoms, advancements in treatment, re­search and the importance of early detec­tion of breast cancer. Gulnaz Ayaz, a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2014, shared her inspiring journey of fight­ing cancer and encouraged women to go to the right place for diagnosis and to take any unusual symptoms seriously. Dr Sadia Abdullah, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, said that early detection is the key to sur­vival. “Take out 5 minutes for yourself and regularly perform breast self-examination. If you know that you are normal, then you will be able to detect any unusual signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Watch out for lumps, changes in size, shape, skin, nipple discharge, even lumps in the armpit area, and tenderness that is persistent. Don’t be shy about it, talk to family members and seek medical attention. The condi­tion may be benign or cancerous but it is important to get it checked to rule out cancer,” she said. Dr Zeeshan Tariq, Con­sultant Medical Oncologist, emphasised that breast cancer is very common as ev­ery 8th woman in the world is expected to get it during her lifetime and in Pakistan, every 9th woman is expected get breast cancer during her lifetime. Early detec­tion is important, he said and advised the women for breast self-examination who are under 40 years of age and for mam­mography who are above 40. He said that in stages 1 and 2, survival rates are over 90 percent and this percentage drops sharply if breast cancer is at stage 4.