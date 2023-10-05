Breast cancer awareness day organised at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE - A breast cancer awareness day was organised at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Lahore. A large number of young students participated from different private and government colleges. On this occasion, doctors from the hospital spoke on a range of topics related to breast cancer awareness including common signs and symptoms, advancements in treatment, research and the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Gulnaz Ayaz, a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2014, shared her inspiring journey of fighting cancer and encouraged women to go to the right place for diagnosis and to take any unusual symptoms seriously. Dr Sadia Abdullah, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, said that early detection is the key to survival. “Take out 5 minutes for yourself and regularly perform breast self-examination. If you know that you are normal, then you will be able to detect any unusual signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Watch out for lumps, changes in size, shape, skin, nipple discharge, even lumps in the armpit area, and tenderness that is persistent. Don’t be shy about it, talk to family members and seek medical attention. The condition may be benign or cancerous but it is important to get it checked to rule out cancer,” she said. Dr Zeeshan Tariq, Consultant Medical Oncologist, emphasised that breast cancer is very common as every 8th woman in the world is expected to get it during her lifetime and in Pakistan, every 9th woman is expected get breast cancer during her lifetime. Early detection is important, he said and advised the women for breast self-examination who are under 40 years of age and for mammography who are above 40. He said that in stages 1 and 2, survival rates are over 90 percent and this percentage drops sharply if breast cancer is at stage 4.