Thursday, October 05, 2023
ANF recovers narcotics from air passenger

ANF recovers narcotics from air passenger
Staff Reporter
October 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Wednes­day to have arrested a sus­pect and recovered nar­cotics from his stomach at Sialkot International Airport. According to ANF, accused Khalid was trying to smuggle narcotics from Sialkot to Doha through an international airline. Dur­ing the search, the ANF found Khalid suspicious and shifted him to hospital, where doctors recovered 100 capsules (50 hashish and 50 ice) after wash­ing the stomach of the accused. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested the accused and further in­vestigation was underway.

Staff Reporter

