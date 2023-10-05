ANF recovers narcotics from air passenger

SIALKOT - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Wednes­day to have arrested a sus­pect and recovered nar­cotics from his stomach at Sialkot International Airport. According to ANF, accused Khalid was trying to smuggle narcotics from Sialkot to Doha through an international airline. Dur­ing the search, the ANF found Khalid suspicious and shifted him to hospital, where doctors recovered 100 capsules (50 hashish and 50 ice) after wash­ing the stomach of the accused. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested the accused and further in­vestigation was underway.