ANF recovers narcotics from air passenger

SIALKOT - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a suspect and recovered narcotics from his stomach at Sialkot International Airport. According to ANF, accused Khalid was trying to smuggle narcotics from Sialkot to Doha through an international airline. During the search, the ANF found Khalid suspicious and shifted him to hospital, where doctors recovered 100 capsules (50 hashish and 50 ice) after washing the stomach of the accused. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested the accused and further investigation was underway.