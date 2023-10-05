Thursday, October 05, 2023
ATC approves Ali Wazir's bail in terrorism case

ATC approves Ali Wazir's bail in terrorism case
Web Desk
2:13 PM | October 05, 2023
 An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital on Thursday approved the pre-arrest bail plea of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in a terrorism case registered with the Tarnol police.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqernain heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Ali Wazir's counsel in Tarnol case.

Lawyer Atta Ullah Kundi informed the court that the investigation officer had no valid justification for not arresting his client in the last three years, asking why Ali Wazir was not included during the course of investigation in the same case when he was arrested.

The judge observed that as the police failed to find any justification for the arrest of Wazir, so the court was approving the pre-arrest bail application.

The ATC judge then approved Ali Wazir's bail against Rs50,000 worth surety bonds. 

