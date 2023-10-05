ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chairman’s sisters till 16th

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Al­eema Khan, the sisters of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan, till October 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Asad Umar and sisters of the PTI chairman appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan and marked their attendance. The investigation officer of Sar­war Road Police Station apprised the court that the three suspects were found guilty during the in­vestigations. The joint Investi­gation team had declared them guilty and the police required their arrest for investigations, he added. The officer further stat­ed that Aleema Khan had been found present on the occasion.

However, Aleema Khan’s coun­sel argued that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not nominat­ed in the case. Let us be shown statements, wherein they were declared guilty, he requested. At this, the investigation officer ex­pressed willingness to show the statements recorded under sec­tion 161. Subsequently, the court sought final arguments from the parties and extended the interim bail of suspects till October 16. Sar­war Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and work­ers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as residence of Lahore’s corps commander, dur­ing the May 9 violence.