It’s an appropriate step in the right direction that Pakistan has recently made the choice to handle the issue of ‘illegal’ Afghan immigrants, many of whom have been there for years. It exhibits a practical solution to a difficult problem that has persisted for a long time and has significant effects on the social and political fabric of the country.

Millions of Afghan refugees have resided in Pakistan for many years as they sought refuge from the violence and instability in their country. Pakistan has become known throughout the world for its kindness and compassion because of this hospitality. But as time went on, the circumstances changed, posing additional challenges that called for a more subtle reaction.

The latest development highlights Pakistan’s dedication to respecting the law. It recognises the necessity to discern between individuals who may not have legitimate rights to be there and those who do. This strategy not only makes sense, but it also complies with global norms for the handling of immigrants and refugees.

Pakistan aims to protect its own interests and national security by tackling this issue. A sizable unauthorised population puts a burden on public resources and raises security issues. Pakistan wants to alleviate these worries while also upholding the rights of those who are truly in need by legalising the status of Afghan immigrants.

Compassion and security must be balanced, which is certainly a challenging task. Nevertheless, considering the complexity of the situation, it is a sensible decision. Maintaining Pakistan’s social cohesiveness and upholding its international humanitarian duties both depend on finding this equilibrium.

It is crucial to understand that Pakistan’s approach to Afghan immigration has wider regional and international repercussions, including its effect on the US dollar’s exchange rate. Economic stability and security in the region are strongly related. Any changes to the Afghan situation could have an impact on trade, financial markets, investor confidence, and currency exchange rates in the area.

Pakistan must consider both the immediate domestic issues and the larger international environment as it navigates the difficulties of Afghan immigration. In addition to improving national security, a well-managed immigration strategy also promotes regional stability and economic resilience. It illustrates Pakistan’s dedication to good administration and its position as a responsible member of the international community.