Balochistan govt decides to book officials using official cars

QUETTA - Balo­chistan government has decided to book officials who did not return the official cars despite several re­minders. “Cases will be filed against users of 50 official vehicles of vari­ous institutions of the Balochistan government,” said caretaker Infor­mation Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday. He warned the drivers of the said official vehicles to return the cars, and in case of failure, FIRs would be registered against non-compliance. The minister said that the law will take its course against the officials in whose names the vehicles have been allotted.

BALOCHISTAN GOVT IMPLEMENTS GREEN COLOUR MEDICINE PACKING

The Balochistan Health Depart­ment has implemented the system of green colour packing of medi­cines used in government hospi­tals to ensure transparency and to prevent their misuse. “Delivery of medicines in green packing will eliminate the unethical practice of using medicines for vested inter­ests,” saistaffd a press release issued by the health department here on Wednesday.