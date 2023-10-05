Thursday, October 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt decides to book officials using official cars

Staff Reporter
October 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   Balo­chistan government has decided to book officials who did not return the official cars despite several re­minders. “Cases will be filed against users of 50 official vehicles of vari­ous institutions of the Balochistan government,” said caretaker Infor­mation Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday. He warned the drivers of the said official vehicles to return the cars, and in case of failure, FIRs would be registered against non-compliance. The minister said that the law will take its course against the officials in whose names the vehicles have been allotted.

BALOCHISTAN GOVT IMPLEMENTS GREEN COLOUR MEDICINE PACKING

The Balochistan Health Depart­ment has implemented the system of green colour packing of medi­cines used in government hospi­tals to ensure transparency and to prevent their misuse. “Delivery of medicines in green packing will eliminate the unethical practice of using medicines for vested inter­ests,” saistaffd a press release issued by the health department here on Wednesday.

PFF names squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1696471698.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023