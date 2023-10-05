BISP chief for equipping beneficiaries with technical education

NOWSHERA - Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) here on Wednesday said that equipping children of the beneficiaries with technical education and vocational training was imperative for their economic empowerment, poverty alleviation and social change in society.

He said all initiatives of BISP were aimed at providing much-needed financial support to disadvantaged people and enabled them to make easy access to essential resources and opportunities for socioeconomic and education development besides nourishment of their children.

He said BISP’s Kafalat, Taleemi Wazaif, children Naushnuma and other programmes were launched by the government to alleviate poverty and ensure the dignity and self-respect of the downtrodden.

Chairman BISP expressed these views while talking to beneficiaries and media during his visit to BISP centres at Risalpur and Nowshera here. Director General BISP KP, Zohra Aslam and other senior officials briefed him about various initiatives, the process of registration, institutional reforms and the disbursement of payment procedure.

Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib said that over 9.3 million families including 64,000 families in the Nowshera district were benefiting from the program continued in all districts of KP.

He said Taleemi Wazaif programme was an important initiative started to help students of beneficiaries to get a quality education without financial constraint and contribute to the country’s development process.

He directed BISP authorities to select students of FA/FSc of the beneficiaries for online training courses in information technology and other technologies so that they could contribute to their families on the financial front besides providing employment to others.

Dr Amjad Saqib directed BISP Nowshera authorities to prepare a list of 10 talented students of FA/FSc for online IT and other vocational courses and submit it to BISP Headquarters for speedy implementation.