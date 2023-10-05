Business community backbone of economy: SCCI chief

Peshawar - President of, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq has said that businessmen are the backbone of the economy and a leading contributor to the economic progress and prosperity of the country.

The SCCI chief recalled that the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which are exemplary and have no precedence in any part of the world. He added that the business community requires proper patronage from the government to mitigate hardships faced by crisis and war-hit traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and to continue their contribution to economic prosperity and development.

Fuad Ishaq was speaking to a delegation of traders led by SCCI former president and Anjuman- e-Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Haji Muhammad Afzal at the chamber’s house. The SCCI vice president Ijaz Afridi was also present in the meeting.

The delegation consisted of presidents and office bearers of different bazaars and markets traders unions and associations, prominently the Anjuman-e-Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior vice chairman Pir Dilawar, secretary general Malik Abid, vice presidents Saddar Gul, presidents, and secretaries of different bazaars traders’ unions and associations were present on the occasion.

Fuad Ishaq, on the occasion, assured that the traders’ issues would be taken up with relevant authorities in an efficient manner, and proactive steps would be taken to gain maximum relief, incentives, and facilities for the business community. While recounting achievements, he said SCCI is an effective voice and platform of the business community, which has played an important role in providing special incentives and relief to the community.

He said the country’s economy is still in dire straits. He added that the melting economy can only be revived by providing special incentives, relief, and facilities to the business community by central and provincial governments.

Fuad Ishaq called for the elimination of multiple taxes, reforms in the existing taxation system, and simplifying procedures for the filing of tax returns. He emphasized the broadening of the tax base instead of imposing an additional burden of new taxes on taxpayers. The SCCI chief called for restructuring and revamping of trade and export-related institutions.

Earlier, the Anjum-e-Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Haji Afzal congratulated Fuad Ishaq for being elected as president of the chamber. He highlighted several issues that are being faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Haji Afzal expressed the hope that newly elected president Fuad Ishaq and his cabinet will play a role in resolving the business community issues. Fuad Ishaq said that they will give due respect and resolve all their issues on priority grounds by effectively taking up with the relevant government authorities.