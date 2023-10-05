Carpet industry needs innovation to boost exports: TDAP CE

LAHORE-Chief Executive Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala has said that handmade carpets have a unique identity as a culture of Pakistan in the world and there is dire need to bring innovation in this sector to boost exports.

He further said that the export volume of this industry last year was 72 million dollars which needs to be increased and for this we are offering our financial and technical support. He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the 39th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets organized by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) at a local hotel.

On this occasion, Secretary Trade Development Authority Pakistan Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi, Director General Punjab Rana Shehzad, Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar, Chairman Pakistan Carpet Association Naeem Khokhar, Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Vice Chairman Zafar Idris Soleja, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Parvez Hanif, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan Sheikh and others were also present. As many as 65 stalls have been set up in the exhibition while a large number of foreign buyers hailing from 25 countries are participating. Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala along with Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf and others made a detailed visit to the stalls in the exhibition and appreciated the quality and beautiful designs of the handmade carpets.

Zubair Motiwala further said that those who have kept alive this industry which is considered to be the hallmark of Pakistan deserve appreciation and it is a highly specialized sector and this industry is known in the world as the culture of Pakistan. He said that it is not that this art will die but we have to move towards innovation with the changing times. “Manufacturers should be aware of the new trends, choose the colors and materials according to the demand in the world and through this the exports can be increased manifold,” he added. Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that foreign buyers from 25 countries are participating in the exhibition and there is strong hope that there will be large-scale export deals in this three-day exhibition, which will strengthen our industry.