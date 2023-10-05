CJCSC sees Pak excellence in aerospace, cyber, computing domains

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a momentous visit to the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), a strategic project led by Pakistan Air Force, on Wednesday. The visit aimed at highlighting the significance of this cutting-edge initiative and its potential to revolutionize the national landscape in the fields of aerospace, cyber and computing. On his arrival at the Park, the distinguished guest was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Principal Staff Officers along with high-level civil and military officials were also present on the occasion. During his visit, the Chairman was given a firsthand glimpse of the state-of-the-art infrastructure, research & development centers, and innovation hubs dedicated to emerging and disruptive technologies. The Air Chief elaborated on the park’s vision to become one of the world’s premier Aerospace, Cyber, and Computing clusters, fostering an environment of cutting-edge design, research and development. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff said that the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, under the patronage and support of the government of Pakistan, has evolved in a very short span of time through comprehensive planning. He extended his appreciation to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for their invaluable cooperation, collaboration, and personal commitment, which played a pivotal role in bringing the true essence of the NASTP concept to fruition. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee termed the Park a project of national and strategic significance that would reap multi-dimensional benefits for the country. He emphasized that the NASTP project is poised to catalyze technological progress and enhance our national self-reliance.