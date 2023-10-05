CJCSC sees Pak excellence in aerospace, cyber, computing domains

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a momentous visit to the Na­tional Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), a strategic project led by Paki­stan Air Force, on Wednesday. The visit aimed at highlight­ing the significance of this cutting-edge initiative and its potential to revolution­ize the national landscape in the fields of aerospace, cy­ber and computing. On his ar­rival at the Park, the distin­guished guest was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Principal Staff Offi­cers along with high-level civ­il and military officials were also present on the occasion. During his visit, the Chair­man was given a firsthand glimpse of the state-of-the-art infrastructure, research & development centers, and in­novation hubs dedicated to emerging and disruptive tech­nologies. The Air Chief elabo­rated on the park’s vision to become one of the world’s premier Aerospace, Cyber, and Computing clusters, fos­tering an environment of cut­ting-edge design, research and development. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff said that the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, under the patronage and support of the government of Paki­stan, has evolved in a very short span of time through comprehensive planning. He extended his apprecia­tion to General Sahir Sham­shad Mirza and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for their invalu­able cooperation, collabora­tion, and personal commit­ment, which played a pivotal role in bringing the true es­sence of the NASTP concept to fruition. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee termed the Park a proj­ect of national and strategic significance that would reap multi-dimensional benefits for the country. He empha­sized that the NASTP project is poised to catalyze techno­logical progress and enhance our national self-reliance.