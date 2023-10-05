Thursday, October 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CPWB rescued 127 abandoned children in Lahore

APP
October 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued 127 aban­doned children in the provin­cial capital while district of­fices handed over 602 rescued children to the parents dur­ing the month of September. This was disclosed by Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed in a press statement issued here on Wednesday. She said that rescue operations are being conducted on daily basis by the rescue teams under the an­ti-child trafficking campaign. In this regard, complaints about abandoned children are also being addressed on Sat­urdays and Sundays through rescue operations. She further mentioned that children from areas such as Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Mar­ket, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar, and other areas have been rescued. Chair­person Sarah Ahmed urged people to report abandoned children and child trafficking activities to the Child Help Line 1121.

PFF names squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1696385154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023