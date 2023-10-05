CPWB rescued 127 abandoned children in Lahore

LAHORE - The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued 127 aban­doned children in the provin­cial capital while district of­fices handed over 602 rescued children to the parents dur­ing the month of September. This was disclosed by Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed in a press statement issued here on Wednesday. She said that rescue operations are being conducted on daily basis by the rescue teams under the an­ti-child trafficking campaign. In this regard, complaints about abandoned children are also being addressed on Sat­urdays and Sundays through rescue operations. She further mentioned that children from areas such as Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Mar­ket, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, Data Darbar, and other areas have been rescued. Chair­person Sarah Ahmed urged people to report abandoned children and child trafficking activities to the Child Help Line 1121.