Crackdown against profiteers, hoarders ongoing in Narowal

NAROWAL - District Officer (DO) Indus­tries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said that on the special or­ders of the chief secretary Punjab and on the instruc­tions of Deputy Commis­sioner Narowal Muham­mad Ashraf, the crackdown against adulteration, hoard­ing and overcharging was ongoing in Narowal district. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, DO Industries said that 4,543 inspections were conducted by price control magistrates during the last month. He said that during the campaign, 416 shop­keepers were found guilty of violation and were fined Rs1,839,500. At least 13 cases were registered, 39 people were arrested and two shops were sealed.