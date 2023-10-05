Thursday, October 05, 2023
Crackdown against profiteers, hoarders ongoing in Narowal

Staff Reporter
October 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL   -   District Officer (DO) Indus­tries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said that on the special or­ders of the chief secretary Punjab and on the instruc­tions of Deputy Commis­sioner Narowal Muham­mad Ashraf, the crackdown against adulteration, hoard­ing and overcharging was ongoing in Narowal district. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, DO Industries said that 4,543 inspections were conducted by price control magistrates during the last month. He said that during the campaign, 416 shop­keepers were found guilty of violation and were fined Rs1,839,500. At least 13 cases were registered, 39 people were arrested and two shops were sealed.

