CTD takes into custody 43 suspects during search operation

ISLAMABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Police has conducted a search and combing operation at Sabzi Mandi police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sabzi Mandi police station by CTD, FC and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 10 suspicious individuals and 33 foreigners were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Karachi Company police arrested an accused namely Ramish Noor and recovered eight bottles of wine from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Asad Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested three accused namely Abid Zafar, Muhammad Nawaz and Javed Khan and recovered 515 gram hashish, 217 gram heroin and one 9mm pistol from their possession. Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Marjan Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Yasir and recovered fake currency from his possession. Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Junaid Akhtar and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Abdullah and Umair Nadeem and recovered 1040 gram hashish and 117 gram heroin from their possession.

Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Shahid Abbas and Asif Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 530 gram hashish from their possession. Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Sifat Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Hanif Masih and recovered 530 gram heroin from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, the Islamabad Capital Police Khanna police team has arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of twin cities. The accused were identified as Mustafa and Zahoor Ahmed. Police team also recovered mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous snatching activities in the jurisdiction of twin cities. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.